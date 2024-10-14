Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
