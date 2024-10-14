Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.