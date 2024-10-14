Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.10.

CABA opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CABA. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth $7,888,000. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 870,567 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 539,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 293,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

