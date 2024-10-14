C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,215,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,082,346,000 after acquiring an additional 177,119 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $874,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,158 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,193 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,528,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,837,000 after buying an additional 526,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after buying an additional 68,491 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.02. The stock had a trading volume of 178,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,892. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.66.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.02%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,372.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

