BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Down 21.3% in September

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 220,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
OTCMKTS BSRTF traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $13.51. 19,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,790. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
