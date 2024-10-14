Brookline Capital Management Begins Coverage on Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH)

Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 264.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Envoy Medical from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of Envoy Medical stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.47. 33,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,301. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. Envoy Medical has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $11.46.

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Envoy Medical will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Envoy Medical stock. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Envoy Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

