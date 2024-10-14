Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.07 and last traded at $53.95, with a volume of 5605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.62.

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 162.48 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.01.

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Reinsurance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Reinsurance

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield Reinsurance’s payout ratio is 110.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield Reinsurance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Reinsurance by 52.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance in the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Reinsurance by 74.0% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 55,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Reinsurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

Featured Articles

