Brokerages Set Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) PT at $66.13

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JANX. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JANX

Insider Transactions at Janux Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 958 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $44,297.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,454.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $44,297.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,454.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $2,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,528.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 393,767 shares of company stock worth $17,857,979 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $49.55 on Monday. Janux Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.06.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 709.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Janux Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.