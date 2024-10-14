Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) PT at £197.72

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £197.72 ($258.77).
FLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £186 ($243.42) to £188 ($246.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
