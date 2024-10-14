Brokerages Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT at $8.81

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.81.

BIGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BigCommerce

BigCommerce Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.98.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. The business had revenue of $81.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce

(Get Free Report

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.