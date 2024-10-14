Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Short Interest Update

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the September 15th total of 8,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE BRX traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $27.17. 1,109,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,741. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,096. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,096. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 93,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 39,910 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 47,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

