Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Upgraded at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

BRE opened at C$14.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.34. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a one year low of C$11.06 and a one year high of C$14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$139.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$110.09 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.42%.

In related news, Director Gitanjli Datt bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.11 per share, with a total value of C$39,330.00. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.

