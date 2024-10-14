Braintrust (BTRST) One Day Trading Volume Hits $39,327.34

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $30.82 million and approximately $39,327.34 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Braintrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Braintrust has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Braintrust alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.52 or 0.00253884 BTC.

About Braintrust

Braintrust’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust (BTRST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Braintrust has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 234,044,807 in circulation. The last known price of Braintrust is 0.38443869 USD and is up 3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $49,607.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.braintrust.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Braintrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Braintrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.