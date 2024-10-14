Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Up 71.9% in September

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,500 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the September 15th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,955.0 days.

Bouygues Price Performance

Shares of BOUYF stock remained flat at $35.05 during trading hours on Monday. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

