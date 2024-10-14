Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. Invests $204,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,883,000 after acquiring an additional 128,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,310,000 after acquiring an additional 125,284 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,349 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,421,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,769,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,368,000 after acquiring an additional 589,319 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.91. The stock had a trading volume of 34,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,037. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.02. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.49 and a fifty-two week high of $267.91.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.