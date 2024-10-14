Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.51. 646,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,526. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average of $38.05.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

