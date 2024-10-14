Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 13.7% of Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,220 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded up $4.12 on Monday, reaching $586.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,868. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $586.59. The firm has a market cap of $506.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

