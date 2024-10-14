Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.18. The stock had a trading volume of 244,348 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

