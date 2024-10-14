Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLSW) Short Interest Update

Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLSW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the September 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Borealis Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRLSW remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,758. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. Borealis Foods has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

Get Borealis Foods alerts:

Borealis Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Borealis Foods Inc engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. Its products include Chef Woo, a high-protein instant ramen with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Borealis Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borealis Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.