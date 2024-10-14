BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN) Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,468 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.44% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $979,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,266,000. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 683,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,437,000 after purchasing an additional 49,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XSVN opened at $47.98 on Monday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.57.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

