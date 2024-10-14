BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LEO opened at $6.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $6.64.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.