BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Up 70.7% in September

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the September 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Down 0.6 %

LEO stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $6.43. 61,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,261. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $6.64.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 36.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,354,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after buying an additional 358,813 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 14.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 543,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 67,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 270,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

