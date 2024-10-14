B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 12215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.
B&M European Value Retail Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32.
About B&M European Value Retail
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than B&M European Value Retail
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.