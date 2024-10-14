B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 12215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

