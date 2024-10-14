Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 6.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% in the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $153.04 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.59 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.90%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

