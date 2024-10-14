BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.214 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock opened at $19.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $20.95.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

