BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

MQT opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

