BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $11.91 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

