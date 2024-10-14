BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance
NYSE MHN opened at $10.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $11.20.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Stocks Under $20 for Buy-and-Hold Investors Seeking Growth
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- BlackRock’s Earnings Reveal Market Shift: Why Bonds Are in Favor
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- JPMorgan Can Hit New Highs This Year: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.