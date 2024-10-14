BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $945.00 to $995.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,036.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $972.23.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $990.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $899.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $831.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $996.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

