BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE EGF opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $11.51.
About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
