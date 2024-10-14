BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EGF opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $11.51.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.