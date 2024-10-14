BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:CII opened at $19.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $20.40.
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
