BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CII opened at $19.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $20.40.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

