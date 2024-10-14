BigBear.ai Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 8,314 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 226% compared to the average daily volume of 2,553 call options.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 75.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BigBear.ai by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 66,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BBAI shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

BBAI stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,738,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,740,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $471.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.48.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 104.53% and a negative return on equity of 295.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. BigBear.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BigBear.ai will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

