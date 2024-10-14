Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) PT Raised to $18.00 at JMP Securities

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JMP Securities from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Benitec Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BNTC

Benitec Biopharma Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Benitec Biopharma

Shares of BNTC opened at $10.86 on Monday. Benitec Biopharma has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Benitec Biopharma by 35.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 64,092 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,881,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benitec Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.