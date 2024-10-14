Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $56.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRTO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Criteo from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Criteo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.11.

Criteo Price Performance

Shares of CRTO opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $471.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.64 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $250,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,565,943.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 868.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Criteo by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

