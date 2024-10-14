Belrium Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $6,892.19 Billion (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. In the last week, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Belrium has a market cap of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belrium token can now be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000567 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

