Beldex (BDX) Trading 20% Higher This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Beldex has a total market cap of $508.08 million and approximately $12.64 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,455.50 or 0.03920626 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00045892 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012570 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,316,178 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,616,178 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency . Beldex has a current supply of 9,928,300,521.639107 with 6,680,600,521.639107 in circulation. The last known price of Beldex is 0.0768539 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $12,588,042.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.beldex.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.