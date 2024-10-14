Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $520.08 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0778 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $520.08 million and approximately $12.82 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.74 or 0.03942641 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00045117 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012500 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006850 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,358,213 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,658,213 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.