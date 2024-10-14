Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Up 14.2% in September

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the September 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 370.0 days.
Barry Callebaut Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BYCBF traded up $18.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,779.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 110. Barry Callebaut has a 52-week low of $1,330.00 and a 52-week high of $1,780.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,626.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,602.00.
Barry Callebaut Company Profile
