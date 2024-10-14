Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Up 14.2% in September

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the September 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 370.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BYCBF traded up $18.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,779.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 110. Barry Callebaut has a 52-week low of $1,330.00 and a 52-week high of $1,780.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,626.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,602.00.

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

