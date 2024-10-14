Barclays Raises MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $225.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $173.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSTR. TD Cowen upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

MSTR stock traded up $12.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $225.39. 9,101,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,254,302. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $227.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.17 and a 200-day moving average of $146.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 3.11.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $912,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,518. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $912,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

