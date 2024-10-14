Barclays Raises Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $576.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $536.00 to $576.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $523.27.

Shares of MA stock opened at $502.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $466.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $502.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.45, for a total transaction of $50,952,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,924,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,970,017,774.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

