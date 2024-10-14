Barclays Cuts InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $27.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INMD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54. InMode has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). InMode had a net margin of 35.81% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. InMode’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in InMode by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 361,701 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 223,191 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter worth $959,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in InMode by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 866,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 222,532 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 124,905 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,369 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in InMode by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 90,280 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 50,974 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

