Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17, reports. Bank7 had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $24.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million.

Bank7 Stock Performance

Shares of BSVN stock opened at $40.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.47. Bank7 has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $42.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average is $33.49.

Bank7 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Bank7’s payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

Insider Transactions at Bank7

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

In related news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,448. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,448. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew J. Levinson sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $119,278.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,216.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,552 shares of company stock worth $1,153,684. Corporate insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 39.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank7 by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 4.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

