Bank of America Increases Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Price Target to $32.00

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.

WAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waystar from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waystar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

Get Waystar alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Waystar

Waystar Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WAY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,407. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37. Waystar has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waystar will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waystar

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the second quarter valued at about $800,003,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,468,000. TPG GP A LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,910,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Waystar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,357,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Waystar during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,950,000.

About Waystar

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.