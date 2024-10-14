Bank of America Increases Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $118.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $109.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.69.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $123.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $87.95 and a 1 year high of $128.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.15. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 261,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1,290.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 30,601 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

