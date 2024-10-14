Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Short Interest Down 38.0% in September

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 342,900 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the September 15th total of 553,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 254,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BSAC. Berenberg Bank upgraded Banco Santander-Chile to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.48.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $21.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $599.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 60.5% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 796,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 300,257 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 900.5% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 148,764 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth about $929,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 35.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 166,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 43,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Further Reading

