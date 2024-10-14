Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0714 per share by the bank on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

Banco Santander (Brasil) has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years. Banco Santander (Brasil) has a payout ratio of 38.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Shares of BSBR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,815. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $6.66.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

