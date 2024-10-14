Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 68462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.35. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $892.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.49 million. Research analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.5134 dividend. This is an increase from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,361,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,103 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,293,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter worth $501,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 239.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

