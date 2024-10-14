Banana Gun (BANANA) Trading 28.7% Higher This Week

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last week, Banana Gun has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar. One Banana Gun token can now be bought for about $63.19 or 0.00096185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banana Gun has a total market cap of $217.35 million and $52.53 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.03 or 0.00258801 BTC.

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,439,457 tokens. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,815.54248147 with 3,439,456.70573119 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 62.59894213 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $49,480,206.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

