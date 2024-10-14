Badger DAO (BADGER) One Day Volume Reaches $4.60 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $58.26 million and $4.60 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for about $2.87 or 0.00004585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,291,082 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger DAO (BADGER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Badger DAO has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 20,291,081.96061343 in circulation. The last known price of Badger DAO is 2.91162503 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $5,053,202.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.badger.finance/.”

