B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ RILYN opened at $10.00 on Monday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $22.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32.
About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- BlackRock’s Earnings Reveal Market Shift: Why Bonds Are in Favor
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- JPMorgan Can Hit New Highs This Year: Here’s Why
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Best Pharma Stocks for Long-Term Investors: Growth and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.