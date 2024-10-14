B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RILYN opened at $10.00 on Monday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $22.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 alerts:

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

(Get Free Report)

Read More

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.