Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Down 17.0% in September

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,300 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 315,900 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.
Aytu BioPharma Price Performance
AYTU stock remained flat at $2.24 during trading on Monday. 12,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,735. Aytu BioPharma has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 51.31% and a negative net margin of 19.56%.
Aytu BioPharma Company Profile
Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.
