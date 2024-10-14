Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Down 17.0% in September

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,300 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 315,900 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.

AYTU stock remained flat at $2.24 during trading on Monday. 12,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,735. Aytu BioPharma has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 51.31% and a negative net margin of 19.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aytu BioPharma stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,551 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of Aytu BioPharma worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

